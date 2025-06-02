‘Lafangey’ trailer promises wholesome drama involving romantic upheavals, societal expectations

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Lafangey’ was unveiled on Monday, and it gives a peek into the lives of three childhood friends as they navigate the trials of adulthood while chasing dreams, facing dilemmas, and overcoming unexpected challenges.

The trailer transports viewers to the bustling streets of Noida, following Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh as they grapple with career woes, romantic upheavals, and familial and societal expectations.

The show stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Salonnay Gaur in pivotal roles.

Sharing insights about his character, Rohan, in the series, Gagan Arora said, "Rohan is someone who finds himself stuck in the middle of love, ambition, and life’s unpredictability. His story isn’t just about career choices, it’s about balancing who he is with the expectations others place on him. Playing such a layered character was an enriching experience, and I’m excited for viewers to see how Rohan evolves through the series, all while navigating the complexities of love and self-growth”.

The show is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishhek Yadav, the two are also producers of the show.

Harsh Beniwal, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer, one who believes in chasing stars, no matter how far out of reach they seem. It was a pleasure to bring this character to life. He’s funny, and carefree. Yet, his journey is about finding the strength to embrace who he truly is, even when life tries to knock him down. I feel people will relate to his carefree spirit and the reality check that often comes with pursuing one’s dreams.”

Barkha Singh, who portrays the character of Ishita, shared, “Ishita is a modern woman with big dreams and a strong sense of individuality. Her relationship with Rohan goes through several ups and downs, and in many ways, it’s a mirror for everyone who’s had to balance love with personal aspirations. It’s been an exciting role to play, and I think Ishita will connect with viewers who know what it’s like to juggle their career ambitions with emotional decisions”.

‘Lafangey’ is set to stream exclusively from June 6, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.

