Lady Gaga has some low-key plans for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress-singer Lady Gaga, whose latest film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ opened at the box-office on Wednesday, has shared the plans of her wedding with Michael Polansky.

She recently appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, and shared how she and her fiance Michael Polansky have some low-key ideas for their big day, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“We actually talk about going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food”, Gaga told host Jimmy Fallon. “But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns”.

As per ‘People’, Gaga, who was on the show to promote ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, also revealed the romantic way Polansky popped the question.

“He proposed to me right after my birthday”, she said. “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to propose but then maybe’”.

She then shared that Polansky “threw me a beautiful birthday dinner” and they then “went rock climbing” after having previously gone together “which was super fun”.

Jimmy Kimmel asked her, “For real? You climb rocks?”.

“I mean, I do now”, she said, adding to the audience as she put her hands around her mouth, “I’d do anything for love”, while laughing.

Speaking further about the proposal, she shared, “He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top ... took some photos and then we went back down. And we were just walking back to the room and talking and he said …it was very Michael, to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was ok to propose before he proposed and I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK’”.

“So wait … he didn't do it at the top? Are you sure this guy's ok?”, Kimmel joked. “I think it was smart! It was safe, safe at the bottom”, Gaga said. “He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.