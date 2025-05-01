Labour Day gift: NDMC launches new canteen at headquarters

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Labour Day, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra on Thursday dedicated a renovated departmental canteen at its headquarters - Palika Kendra.

Chandra highlighted that the canteen will be a plastic-free zone, with no use of single-use plastic.

NDMC Departmental Canteen facility is a joint venture in association with IRCTC, in which all food items will be provided for the staff and visitors by the IRCTC, and NDMC will provide space facilities for the canteen.

Calling it a significant step towards improving employee welfare by providing affordable and convenient meals, snacks and other food item options to employees, Chandra said the canteen is spread over an area of about 1200 sq. feet with a capacity of 50 seating and 10 standing persons

Situated at Palika Kendra entrance Gate No. 1, the kitchen of the canteen is equipped with the latest modern appliances, said an official.

The menu of the Canteen includes popular dishes from North and South India and will serve breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages, he said.

The canteen will be functional from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on working days, including Saturdays. The canteen will offer a good eating facility for the staff and visitors of the building of Palika Kendra building.

Food will be served in steel utensils, and quality and quantity will be checked periodically for monitoring of facilities provided by the canteen, said the official.

An outlet of Mother Dairy is already running in the corner of the canteen as an ice cream parlour and other dairy food items for the employees and visitors.

The inauguration event was attended by Tariq Thomas, Secretary, other Senior Officers, Staff Members of NDMC and senior officers of IRCTC, M. Dinkar, DGM, Anand Kumar Jha, AGM, and Jai Singh, Catering Supervisor.

The inauguration of the new canteen is likely to enhance employees’ well-being by providing affordable and nutritious meals, refreshments, snacks and other food items, especially for those who work long hours or have limited lunch break time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.