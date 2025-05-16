‘Laapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goel: Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Nitanishi Goel, who gained the spotlight for her work in the acclaimed film “Laapataa Ladies”, had a surreal moment as she sauntered the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Nitanshi took to Instagram, where she posted a handful of pictures of herself from the French Riviera, dressed in a beautiful black floor sweeping gown with a drizzle of gold. The pictures featured the actress walking the red carpet at the prestigious event.

For the caption, she wrote: “Still taking it all in… Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream — thank you for all the love, always.”

Ahead of making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress who walked the runway for

global beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of Cannes, had said: "I came into this industry with aspirations of making things happen for me. From the incredible journey of 'Laapataa Ladies' to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realizing them.

She added: I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may. Being able to represent those girls at a global stage is a moment of sheer happiness.”

Nitanshi gained widespread recognition with her debut movie "Laapataa Ladies," co-starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Made under the direction of Kiran Rao, "Laapataa Ladies" shares the tale of two young newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

