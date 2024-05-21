La Liga weekend review: Sociedad clinches Europa League, Sorloth climbs to top of Pichichi standings

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The past week was a very busy one in La Liga with two matchdays taking place over the past seven days. The results of all these games have cleared up several of the remaining duels in the standings, such as the race for Europe and the relegation battle.



Real Sociedad win at Real Betis to seal Europa League qualification:

The European battle was settled in Matchday 37, as a result of the direct duel between Real Sociedad and Real Betis. The Basques won 2-0 away at Los Verdiblancos thanks to goals from Brais Mendez and Mikel Merino, a result which confirmed that they will finish sixth and enter the Europa League. Despite the defeat, results elsewhere mean that Real Betis are guaranteed to finish seventh, and enter next season’s Conference League.

Cadiz CF are relegated to La Liga Hypermotion:

The results of Matchday 37 also confirmed that Cadiz CF will finish the season in the bottom three. Unable to do any better than a 0-0 draw with UD Las Palmas, Cadiz CF join UD Almería and Granada CF in being relegated down to La Liga Hypermotion.

FC Barcelona will play in the 2024/25 Spanish Super Cup:

Barca achieved a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their final home game of the season, with those three points meaning they’ll definitely finish second, ahead of Girona FC. As such, Xavi’s side enter next season’s Spanish Super Cup, where they’ll battle with Real Madrid, Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca for that trophy.

Sorloth storms to the top of the Pichichi standings:

With one round remaining, there is now a new leader at the top of the rankings for the Pichichi Trophy, the prize given out each season to the top scorer in La Liga EA Sports. That new leader is Villarreal CF’s Alexander Sorloth, who put in an incredible performance on Sunday by scoring all four of his team’s goals in a 4-4 draw with Real Madrid. He now sits on 23 goals, two ahead of Girona FC’s Artem Dovbyk on 21.

The Zamora Trophy will go down to the wire:

The Zamora Trophy, for the goalkeeper with the best goals-conceded ratio, will be decided on the final matchday and there are three goalkeepers still very much in the mix. Unai Simón of Athletic Club currently leads the way on 0.94 goals conceded per game, but he is closely followed by Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona, on 0.96, and by Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad, on 0.97.

Raul Garcia and Muniain bid farewell to San Mames with goals:

Sunday evening was always going to be special for Raul García and for Iker Muniain, as they played their final home game at San Mames. Even in their dreams, they surely couldn’t have imagined that they would be the authors of the two goals in a 2-0 Athletic Club victory. Yet, that’s exactly what happened, as they bid farewell in style.

Injury ends Isco’s wonderful season:

Isco has enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign, dazzling in Real Betis’ midfield. He looked set to go to Euro 2024 with Spain, however the midfielder fractured the fibula in his left leg this past week, meaning that he’ll play no further part for Los Verdiblancos this term and that he won’t be able to go to Germany with his country.

Sevilla FC will search for a new coach in the summer:

It was confirmed this past week that Quique Sanchez Flores won’t be staying on as coach of Sevilla FC. The Spaniard came in as the Andalusian’s third coach of this season and helped steer them to mid-table safety, but he’ll depart in the summer and the club will hire a new tactician ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jesus Navas is staying on at Sevilla FC:

Although it initially appeared that Jesus Navas would depart Sevilla FC at the end of this season, the club captain is going to stay on until the end of 2024. That means he’ll be able to add to his current tally of 689 appearances for Los Rojiblancos before it’s expected that he’ll take on another role inside the club.

The Matchday 38 kick-off times are announced

With most of the battles in La Liga EA Sports already decided, there isn’t a need for a unified kick-off time in Matchday 38. As such, there will be one game on Friday, five on Saturday and four on Sunday next weekend. It’ll be Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona at 9 pm CEST on Sunday to conclude the 2023/24 campaign.

