‘LA has been like a lucky charm now’: Jr NTR at the premiere of ‘Devara’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Telugu Superstar Jr NTR took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of the prestigious film festival in Los Angeles.

Taking to his Instagram, Jr NTR shared a clip from the stage as he got a huge round of applause at the premiere of his action-thriller ‘Devara: Part 1’ which commenced at a Beyond Film Festival in Los Angeles.

He wrote the caption, "What an incredible evening watching Devara in Los Angeles. Thank you to the @BeyondFest team and audience for giving me yet another cherished moment with your amazing applause… Much love always!"

In the video, Jr NTR is seen receiving thunderous clapping and loud cheers from his fans present there. The film Festival was largely filled with Western audiences and the rest were Indian viewers who attended the screening which signifies the fan-following of Jr NTR has increased especially after his 2022 magnum opus ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ also known as ‘RRR’ helmed by ‘Bahubali’ fame director S.S. Rajamouli.

Expressing his excitement for such love and appreciation, the ‘Janatha Garage’ actor said, “LA has been like a lucky charm now, it's the first time in 25 years of my career. I've never left my home, read my movie, I had to leave my boys, I have a 10 and a 6. I had to leave home, come here, only to spend this moment with all of you. Thank you so much. It was all worth it, it was all worth it."

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ was released on September 27, 2024 and it is receiving a thumbs-up reaction from the cinema-lovers.

The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and Murali Sharma in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by 'Acharya' fame director Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The action-thriller film is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Jr NTR will also feature in the Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani starrer- 'War 2' helmed by 'Wake Up Sid' fame director Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film 'War' helmed by Siddharth Anand.

