Kylie Jenner gives final touch-up to beau Timothee Chalamet before red carpet debut

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were seen having a sweet moment ahead of a red carpet. The reality star was seen giving the ‘Dune’ actor a little wardrobe assist before their red carpet debut as a couple.

French fashion designer and Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from the couple’s outing to the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The pictures and videos included a sweet behind-the-scenes moment between the two stars as they got ready together. Ackermann shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, as they were in their hotel room before the event.

As per ‘People’, in the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen rolling what appeared to be a lint remover over the Dune actor’s white undershirt as he smiled.

The designer also shared a photo of Chalamet receiving the David for Cinematic Excellence honor in a Tom Ford look, a sleek velvet suit worn over a black undershirt and decorated with a white boutonniere along with a video of the couple arriving on the red carpet.

Jenner was seen matching Chalamet in a curve-hugging embossed dress with a plunging neckline — a design from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 collection. She accessorized with a velvet clutch with gold embroidery and Schiaparelli statement earrings. Her hair was styled up in a slicked-back bun to show off her bling. “TEAMWORK - Miss K, you’re hired!!” Ackermann teased in the caption of his Instagram post.

He then turned his attention to Chalamet, writing: “BROTHER elegantly in TOM FORD receiving the 70th David Di Donatello Award. PROUD AS ALWAYS my Brother (sic)”.

Jenner and Chalamet's big night out comes a few days after The Kardashians star attended the 2025 Met Gala solo while the actor stayed back to virtually keep tabs on a New York Knicks game happening in Boston.

