Kuzhalnadan pride of Cong, says party's Kerala unit chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) Dispelling speculations that Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan -- who has been targetting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena -- does not have the support of the party's leadership, was dismissed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran.

The BJP recently came down heavily on the Congress top brass over its silence on the matter, accusing it of entering a secret pact with Vijayan and hence, choosing to remain silent.

Speaking to the media at Kottayam on Wednesday, Sudhakaran said "the entire party is behind Kuzhalnadan in his ongoing efforts to bring out the wrong doings of the company Vijayan's daughter".

"Kuzhalnaden is the pride of the Congress party and he has the full backing of the party. We are looking into the events unfolding and at the appropriate time, we will take it up politically and legally," said Sudhakaran.

Congress legislator Kuzhalnaden has been going hammer and tongs against Veena Vijayan over tax-related matters of her company, and also challenged the CPI-M to make the statements of her firm public.

Trouble started for Veena after a media report mentioned that CMRL (based in Kochi) had paid her and Exalogic (a firm owned by Veena) a sum of Rs 1.72 crore during 2017-2020 for IT-based services rendered to the Kochi firm.

The report claimed that the Income Tax Appellate Board, while examining the tax returns of CMRL, stumbled upon payments made to Veena and her IT firm, but there was no IT services that was rendered.

Following the media report, Kuzhalnadan, a lawyer by profession, has been criticising Vijayan and his daughter, and coming out with fresh revelations.

