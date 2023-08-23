Kerala Guv, CM applaud success of Chandrayaan-3

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended their congratulations to ISRO and all the scientists who made the country proud after the Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft landed on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

Watching the historic event on TV at the Raj Bhavan here, Khan and his wife were seated together with the staff.

As soon as history was made, Khan and his wife were seen clapping their hands before distributing sweets to all those present in the room.

“It’s a great day for India as we became the first country to land a spacecraft on the South Pole of the moon. It’s joy unspeakable. I extend my congratulations to ISRO scientists and other scientists. We Indians are proud of the scientific community,” said Khan.

Vijayan took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Historic feat for India's space research as #Chandrayaan3 touched the lunar surface. Warmest congratulations to @isro and all those who relentlessly worked to make this a success. Every Indian stands with pride as our nation becomes the fourth to successfully land on the Moon.”

Across the state, especially in several educational institutions, students eagerly watched history being made on Wednesday evening.

