Kusha Kapila reveals what she really likes about her 'Life Hill Gayi' character

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Content creator, and actress Kusha Kapila shared that what she really likes about 'Life Hill Gayi' is how her character Kalki was 'humanised'.

Kusha said: “I have been making content since 2017, and it was in 2019 when I went solo as a content creator. I have portrayed this character of a South Delhi girl who is blinded by privilege and luxury, so somewhere I get why I was chosen for the role.”

The actress continued: “What I really like about the show is how the character was humanised.”

The social media sensation explained that the character couldn’t be as “caricature-ish” as one can make on reels.

“I don’t think we were able to humanise them in the short sketches, but when you portray someone on-screen, you cannot be as caricature-ish as you can be in reels,” Kusha added.

“While the initial thought could be inspired from what I have done, the emotional and comedy depth came from the directors and the writers also wanting to humanise these characters while having a legitimate redemption arc,” she said.

Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, the series also stars Divyenndu, Vinay Pathak, Mukti Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, and Aditi Govitrikar.

'Life Hill Gayi' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.

Kusha, who stepped into the world of television in 2014, got her big break in 2020 when she featured in the anthology 'Ghost Stories'.

The actress has also appeared in films such as 'Plan A Plan B', 'Sukhee', and 'Thank You For Coming'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.