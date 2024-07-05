Kunwar Amar talks about 'Anupamaa' wedding sequence: 'Lot of good scenes written for me'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Kunwar Amar has shared insights into the special wedding episode of the show 'Anupamaa', highlighting the well-crafted scenes that allowed him to perform to the best of his ability.

The recent wedding sequence featuring Kunwar as Teetu has been a standout moment, bringing both drama and heartfelt moments to the screen.

When asked about the wedding sequence, Kunwar shared: "The marriage sequence in the show was really good. There were a lot of good scenes written for me to perform as an actor to the best of my ability. There was so much drama for the audience to watch and get entertained. The whole set looked beautiful, and everyone was looking absolutely stunning. So I have absolutely enjoyed it."

The energy and beauty of the set were palpable, making it a memorable event not just for the characters but for the viewers as well.

Weddings on TV often strike a chord with audiences, and 'Anupamaa' is no exception.

Kunwar acknowledged this connection, saying, "Yes, it’s true wedding sequences are very relatable to the audience. And this storyline that I had has been liked very much by them. The whole love story and passion in it have reached the audience, and they have shown their love to us. So overall, a very successful on-screen marriage."

Kunwar further delved into his personal idea of a dream wedding.

"I don’t have any specific idea of how my wedding needs to be in my head, but my main goal is to fulfil my parents' and family members' wishes and see them happy. They have a lot of dreams for my wedding, and I want to be stable and strong enough to make it come true," he said.

'Anupamaa' is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions and stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

It airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.