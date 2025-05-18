Kunal Kemmu's better half Soha Ali Khan accepts Best Debut Director award on his behalf

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor-turned-director Kunal Kemmu bagged the 'Best Debut Director' award at the Zee Cine Awards for his directorial debut "Madgaon Express"

Though Kemmu couldn’t attend the ceremony due to work commitments, his better half, Soha Ali Khan, accepted the award on his behalf.

Sharing the news, Kemmu wrote on his Instagram handle, “Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me.”

Dedicating the win to the team behind the film, he added, “This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see the trophy is a hit with all ages and some other species as well.”

Additionally, Soha also lauded her husband for his latest achievement, saying, "Trophy. Wife. Two words...So proud to receive the award for best debut director for #madgaonexpress on behalf of the immensely talented, hardworking, and handsome (latter being unconnected to award) @kunalkemmu."

Set against the backdrop of a nostalgic Goan trip gone hilariously wrong, "Madgaon Express" struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

It talks about three childhood friends who visit Goa after years of planning but are forced to run for their lives after stumbling into the world of drug traffickers.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the drama stars an ensemble cast with Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

Reaching the audience on 22 March 2024, "Madgaon Express" opened to positive reviews.

After a successful directorial debut, the latest buzz suggests that Khemmu is already working on his next directorial and is currently shooting for a new acting project, the details of which are under wraps for now.

