Kunal Kemmu starts his musical journey: Been writing, composing for a few years now

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) After making his debut as a director in 2024 with “Madgaon Express”, actor Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday shared that he is all set to start is musical journey for which he has been “writing, composing for a few years now” and launched a dedicated YouTube channel for it.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a hilarious video of a round table meeting with his team. In the clip the team is trying to convince the actor-filmmaker to say a few lines such as “subscribe to my channel” and Kunal disagrees.

Later in the video, he says: “Hi guys, it's me Kunal Kemmu. You've known me as an actor and as an entertainer. But here I am to share my musical journey with you for the first time. This is my new YouTube channel where all my music will be.

“This is where I'll be real, raw, unfiltered. So please subscribe to my channel. Like and share as much as you can. And I hope that you have a good time on this channel. Thanks,” he then leaves in anger after saying the lines.

In the caption section, Kunal mentioned that he’s releasing his first video, based on true events, with the link in his bio.

He wrote: “Hi Guys!! So I did it. Went into the studio recorded some tracks that I had Been writing and composing for a few years now. And now it’s time to start putting them out into the world and bringing them to you.

“And for that I have started my own YouTube channel specific to just my music and musical journey.

Posting a link to that in my bio with this video that’s based on true events. #linkinmybio.”

Kunal made his debut as a child actor in the TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. He made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir in 1993. He went on to star as a child artist in films including Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

He played the lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, based on the pornography industry. In 2007, his first release was Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal, where he played a street-smart money lender who lends money to poor families but always gets it back with interest.

In 2010, he appeared in Golmaal 3, where he played a supporting role as Laxman. He co-starred in Go Goa Gone, a zombie comedy film released on 10 May 2013. Both films performed well at the box office.

In 2015, after a two-year break, he returned to the screen with the thriller Bhaag Johnny, about a man who gets to live two lives with the help of a Jinn, portrayed by director Vikram Bhatt. He portrayed a noteworthy negative character in Malang and received critical acclaim for his role in Kalank.

