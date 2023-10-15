Kunal Ghosh's allegations against ‘influential individual’ create ripples

Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Sunday accused an ‘influential individual’ of rape and torture.

Ghosh claimed that there is a hurdle in police against the accused since he is “constitutionally protected”.

He said that the ‘influential individual’ is an acclaimed Odissi dancer, who is also fluent in Malayalam language.

“The place of occurrence is Delhi. The complainant frequents to Chennai, Delhi and Kochi. Since the accused is constitutionally protected there is a hurdle in police investigation in the matter. The Police Commissioner has forwarded an entire file including the complaint letter to the state secretariat,” his Twitter handle said.

However, nowhere in his Twitter message the ruling party spokesman has given any hint about who the accused is. Rather he has kept the speculations on this count alive as he ended the message claiming, “This much so far.”

So, it is to be seen whether he will reveal the name in future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.