KTR's 'mad dog' remark after Telangana CM attacks KCR

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after the latter made some remarks about his father and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

“This mad dog has crossed every single limit of decency. I request his family members to take him to some mental health facility at the earliest or else in his frustrated state, he might start biting everyone around,” Rama Rao posted on X with the hashtag CheapMinister.

Rama Rao was reacting to remarks made by the Chief Minister at a programme in the city.

The Chief Minister remarked that those who were talking of stature were sent to stretcher and if they continued to behave in the same manner, they would be sent to mortuary.

Revanth Reddy also stated that status is not for individuals or castes but it is for positions like President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Minister, MLA and MLC.

The Chief Minister was apparently reacting to a statement made by Rama Rao on Tuesday that BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will not attend the Assembly session as there is no one in Congress who can match his stature.

Revanth Reddy made the controversial remark at an event to hand over appointment letters to the newly recruited 1292 junior lecturers and 240 polytechnic lecturers.

The Chief Minister said his government inherited debts and blunders committed by the KCR government. He said the government would have to pay Rs 6,500 crore every month to clear the debts and interest on loans borrowed by the previous government.

“KCR presented ‘financial cancer’ as a gift to the state. If the cancer is getting worse, does it mean the state is bankrupt? How long will they hide the truth? When I disclosed the facts, the opposition is making hue and cry and targeting me,” he said.

“The entire KCR family is uttering lies like a family package. I will not run the state on the basis of lies. I will share the facts with you and work for the development of the state. Your cooperation is required to build a bright future for the next generations in Telangana,” he told the people.

