Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur offer medicines at huge discounts

Jabalpur, March 12 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur are greatly benefiting the local community by offering medicines at a remarkable 70-80 per cent discount. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), these Kendras have become a lifeline for thousands of patients seeking affordable and quality healthcare.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jabalpur is bustling with activity as patients flock to purchase essential medicines.

Pharmacist Prashant Chaurasia said: "On the birth anniversary of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, we launched the Kendra here, offering up to 80 per cent discount on medicines. We see a large number of hospital patients visiting every day, and even other shop owners and doctors are choosing to buy medicines from us."

Customers have praised the initiative for making essential medications affordable.

Talking to IANS, Vinod Thakur, a regular customer, said: “Medicines that are priced at Rs 40 outside are available here at a fraction of the cost. (PM) Modi ji has done a great job for the poor, and this scheme is a blessing. It’s making healthcare more accessible, especially for those who can’t afford high-priced medicines."

Manish Soni, another customer, shared how the Kendra has made a significant difference.

"Previously, multivitamins for my daughter cost Rs 300-350, but now I can get them here for just Rs 7. The savings on items like Chavanprash and other supplements are huge, and I’m grateful for this initiative. The quality is excellent, and it’s making healthcare affordable for everyone."

Paras, another customer, expressed his appreciation, saying, "The medicines we get from the Modi government are a great deal. Outside, these same medicines would cost around Rs 400-500, but here, they’re priced at just Rs 150-200. So, why go anywhere else when we can get them here? I think this is a great initiative. The Modi government is doing a wonderful job, making medicines available at such low prices. We should always remember to make use of these affordable options.”

The PMBJP scheme, which launched in 2016, aims to provide high-quality generic medicines at significantly reduced prices, ensuring that essential healthcare is within reach for all citizens. This year, the initiative reached a significant milestone by selling Jan Aushadhi medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore.

