KTR challenges Rahul Gandhi to take action against T'gana CM for 'secret' meeting with BJP

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he has the courage to take action against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over his 'secret' meeting with the BJP leaders.

Rama Rao was reacting to the reported claim by BJP MLA Raja Singh that some BJP leaders had a secret meeting with the Chief Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about BJP infiltrators in Congress. Does he have the courage to act against his own CM, who is striking secret deals with the BJP?" Rama Rao asked in his post on X.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that Revanth Reddy is allegedly holding secret meetings with BJP leaders to safeguard his position.

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in "backdoor politics" while publicly pretending to oppose the BJP.

He also accused the Congress party of engaging in a "dirty political culture" where leaders prioritise their power over public welfare.

He claimed these secret meetings were part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Telangana's progress.

"It is shameful that a Congress CM is holding secret meetings with BJP leaders. Telangana has never seen such treacherous politics," KTR remarked.

"Congress has a history of creating divisions among people for its political survival, and this is yet another example."

Expressing his outrage, KTR criticised the Chief Minister for ignoring pressing state issues, including the agrarian crisis and student suicides in residential schools.

"Farmers are struggling, students are suffering, and yet the CM does not have time to hold review meetings. But he has enough time for these secret discussions with BJP leaders. This is an unpardonable betrayal," he said.

KTR also said that BJP MLA Raja Singh's recent statements had exposed Revanth Reddy's alleged backdoor dealings with the BJP.

"The CM pretends to fight BJP in public while secretly colluding with them. This is exactly what Congress politics is all about," he added.

The former Minister warned that the people of Telangana would not tolerate such "ugly politics" and would reject both BJP and Congress, which he described as "two Delhi-based parties that do not understand Telangana's interests".

"This state has come too far to be dragged into the dirty tricks of Congress and BJP. Telangana society will fight back and ensure that these conspiracies fail," KTR asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.