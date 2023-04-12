K'taka polls: BJP meets to finalise remaining seats, list likely tomorrow

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to finalise the candidates for the remaining 35 seats for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The list of the remaining seats is expected to be released on Thursday as per the sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday announced its first list of 189 candidates for the election that is scheduled to be held on May 10

According to a top BJP source, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting and discussion was held on each name suggested by the party's Karnataka core group.

There could be more fresh names in the remaining list, said the sources. The first list had 52 new faces.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda, State in-charge Arun Singh, election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, and national General Secretary (Org), B.L. Santhosh were present in the meeting.

After the first list was out, some state leaders were unhappy. Sources said this was also discussed in the meeting.

In the first list, the BJP has given place to Congress turncoats.

Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly seats and a party needs to cross the halfway mark of 113 in order to form the government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.