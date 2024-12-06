K'taka maternal deaths case: Action ordered against company supplying intravenous fluids

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday that regarding the deaths of mothers in Ballari District Hospital, instructions have been issued to initiate prosecution against the company that supplied the Ringer Lactate intravenous (I.V) fluids.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Rao said: "While the state's Drug Control department reported that 22 batches of the I.V fluid did not meet quality standards, the Central Drug Lab (CDL) certified the fluid as meeting quality requirements."

Since the CDL report is considered final, certain legal hurdles are being faced in taking action against the company. In light of this, a letter has been sent to the Central Drug Lab for further clarification, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Responding to the BJP's demand for a Lokayukta investigation into the maternal deaths, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed the move.

He stated: "We have no intention of concealing anything. Every life is important to us. As soon as suspicions arose about the Ringer Lactate I.V fluid, its use was immediately halted across the state, and the company was blacklisted. Addressing where the lapses occurred and rectifying them is our priority."

The Minister further stated that he would personally visit the Ballari District Hospital to conduct a thorough review of the situation.

Minister Rao further stated that steps are being taken to revamp the State Drug Supply Corporation, and a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government.

The Minister further clarified that the maternal deaths in Ballari are not related to the merger of the Drug Control Department and the Food Safety Department.

Meanwhile, commenting on another maternal death in Ballari, CM Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru: "We have to first see why the death has occurred. Women die after delivering children at many places. I know it is the fifth case. I held a meeting and suspended the drug controller. Notices have been issued, and all actions are taken.

"I will verify the latest case as well. We have to ascertain whether the deaths have occurred due to medicine or by surgery or for any other reason."

