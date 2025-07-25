K'taka to implement stampede report recommendations step by step: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the state government would implement the recommendations of the report submitted by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha on the June 4 stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives. The implementation will be done in a phased manner, he added.

His statement carries significance as the Karnataka Cabinet has formally accepted the report and decided to initiate legal action against several individuals and entities, including police officers, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, event management company DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Action will be taken against KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, former KSCA President A. Shankar, former Treasurer Jayaram E.S., RCB Vice President Rajesh Menon, and DNA Managing Director Dr Venkatavardhan.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “The government has primarily accepted the report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha on the stampede tragedy. We will try to implement the recommendations one after the other. The ongoing cases against RCB and DNA will continue. The officers involved have already been suspended and subjected to one form of punishment. Now, the government has decided to conduct a departmental inquiry.”

He added that the report includes recommendations such as imposing specific conditions before permitting such events, and issuing guidelines for crowd management, all of which the government will take into consideration.

Parameshwara clarified that the departmental inquiry would be administrative in nature and conducted internally. “The decision has been made after internal discussions,” he said.

When asked about the BJP's allegation that the entire process is a ploy to cover up lapses at the government level, Parameshwara responded, “The BJP is in the opposition. We have always asked them to offer constructive criticism and submit suggestions, which we are willing to consider in the interest of the state and its people. They continue to criticise us, and we can't help it. It is natural for the opposition to criticise the ruling party -- we did the same when we were in opposition. I cannot ask them not to criticise.”

He also clarified that the report does not mention the names of any politicians, including Congress MLC K. Govindaraju, who was removed from his position as Political Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the stampede. “The report specifically mentions RCB, DNA, KSCA, and certain police officers,” he added.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation of election fraud in Karnataka, Parameshwara said that State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had already responded, confirming that such incidents had occurred in Karnataka. “Rahul Gandhi has boldly stated that election-related illegalities occurred not just in Karnataka but across the country. He has also said that he will prove it with concrete evidence. Let's wait and see,” Parameshwara said.

Commenting on the Mahadayi project row, the Home Minister stated that the Central government had approved the project in 2022. However, the approval was later withdrawn, leading to a renewed dispute between Goa and Karnataka. “For us, this is a drinking water project. The Centre has repeatedly stated that there should be no roadblocks for such projects, and it has facilitated them in the past,” he noted.

“Our position is that there should not be any hurdles for a drinking water project. We would welcome the Centre’s intervention to resolve the issue, and we are demanding just that. Similarly, the Mekedatu project is aimed at supplying drinking water to Bengaluru city. It is not intended for irrigation. Our proposal is to provide 42 TMC of water to Bengaluru, and the Centre should also give its consent for the Mekedatu project,” he appealed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.