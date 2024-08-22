K'taka govt to urge Guv to take 'prompt action' on cases against BJP, JD-S leaders

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet during a meeting on Thursday decided to urge Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to take "prompt action" on pending cases against the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal to assist and advise the Governor, urging him to take prompt decisions on pending matters related to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former minister and BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle, former minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy, and former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani, as well as to facilitate the judicial process," Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil said while interacting with the mediapersons here at Vidhana Soudha.

Patil added that the Cabinet is empowered to assist and advise the Governor under Article 163 of the Constitution, and accordingly, advice on the four cases will be submitted to him.

The minister said that several approval requests filed by investigation agencies under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, are pending with the Governor.

"After investigation, chargesheets have been submitted in some cases, and approval has been sought under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Some requests are pending with the Governor for prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act," Patil said.

The Karnataka Law Minister further said that in the case of former BJP minister Shashikala Jolle, on December 9, 2021, the Lokayukta Police sought prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Similarly, in the case of Murugesh Nirani, prior approval was sought on February 26, 2024, under the same Act. In Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's case, on November 21, 2023, approval was sought under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 197 of the CrPC," Patil said.

"The Governor had sought clarification on the chargesheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in H.D. Kumaraswamy's case. In G. Janardhan Reddy's case, approval was sought on May 13, 2024, and chargesheets have also been submitted in both Kumaraswamy's and Reddy's cases," he added.

Patil expressed confidence that the Governor will exercise his discretion judiciously in these matters.

