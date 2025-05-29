K'taka govt concerned over revenge killings, escalating communal strife in Mangaluru

Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) The Karnataka government is concerned about incidents of revenge killings and escalating communal strife in Mangaluru region.

The government is finding itself in a difficult position following allegations from local Muslim community leaders that Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao — who also serves as the incharge minister for Mangaluru district —are not handling the situation effectively.

Mangaluru has recently witnessed a mob lynching of a Muslim man, followed by the murder of a Hindu activist and history-sheeter, and later the killing of a mosque secretary. Several stabbing incidents have also been reported in the coastal region.

Communal tension has gripped the coastal belt, particularly the communally-sensitive Mangaluru region. Prohibitory orders have been imposed across Mangaluru district until the evening of May 30, and authorities remain on edge over turn of events on Friday.

Commenting on the situation in Mangaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Thursday, in Bengaluru, “Harmony should prevail in Mangaluru. There should be no hatred for any reason.”

When asked about how he plans to contain repeated incidents of murders which are communal in the region, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Regardless of how influential someone is, legal action will be taken. No one is above the law. The law is supreme.”

CM Siddaramaiah also visited the residence of senior Congress leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad in Bengaluru and discussed the issue. Hariprasad also stressed that the Chief Minister is taking the developments in Mangaluru seriously.

The latest murder case, involving 34-year-old Abdul Rahim, a mosque secretary, in Bantwal taluk of Mangaluru district, is suspected to be a revenge killing in retaliation for the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

Abdul Rahim’s body was taken in a large procession through Mangaluru, and an undeclared bandh-like situation prevailed. Reports also emerged of the forceful closure of shops and establishments on May 28.

In the wake of this incident, community leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Home Minister Parameshwara and District Incharge Minister Rao, accusing them of adopting a soft approach in handling communal issues in coastal Karnataka, according to sources.

Earlier, Muslim community leaders had criticised both ministers for their handling of the mob lynching case in which a youth, Mohammed Ashraf was hacked to death by a group for allegedly raising a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

Sources added that Muslim leaders within the Congress party had even threatened to resign if the ministers visited the residence of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty.

The government is reportedly considering the transfer of the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police for Mangaluru district, according to sources.

