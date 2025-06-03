K'taka Cong govt unleashing 'police goondagiri' on Hindu activists: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in the state has been unleashing "police goondagiri" (hooliganism) on Hindu activists.

He made the remarks while responding to the state police action on Hindu activists in the coastal region following communal strife.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP MLAs and MPs is meeting with DG and IGP M.A. Saleem over the matter.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra, commenting on the externment orders to 36 individuals, stated, "The police are knocking on the doors of Hindu activists in the dead of night and questioning them. Where are we living? Are we in a democratic system?"

"I warn the Chief Minister and Home Minister: in the future, if you don't correct yourselves and continue this police 'goondagiri' in Mangaluru and the coastal region, where the law and order system is completely getting destroyed, the BJP will not sit quiet," Vijayendra said.

He further stated, "I have discussed the matter with both national and state leadership. Today, MLAs and MPs from the coastal region are meeting the DG and IGP of the state. I am giving a clear message: the BJP will not sit quiet over police high-handedness on Hindu activists."

"The state government will be responsible for future consequences. It is not right that the state government is encouraging the humiliation of Hindu activists," he emphasised.

"The Congress-led government is administering the state worse than the times of monarchical rule, where things were carried out as per the whims and fancies of their representatives. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government is indulging in a 'Tughlak's durbar,' throwing all democratic principles to the wind," he slammed.

"I am not stating this just as the state BJP chief; people have observed the manner in which the state has been ruled in the last few months. There is public outrage due to a lack of development activity. These developments are taking place to hide their failures," he pointed out.

"The government is involved in a conspiracy to humiliate Hindu activists. I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, when Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was killed, the Home Minister wanted to visit his family, but 'evil forces' prevented him from going to his house. What action did you take on this?" Vijayendra questioned.

"When Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was killed, the role of women was evident, and people have seen it on video: three to four women helped the murderers and 'anti-nationals' board the vehicle and cooperated in their escape. What happened in this regard? Have they been arrested?" Vijayendra asked.

"Similar incidents are taking place in Kerala and other states, but now they are occurring in our state. There is no faith that there is an elected government and that representatives of the people are ruling the state. In between, the government is filing FIRs against senior RSS leaders and Hindu activists. Party workers are being threatened," he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.