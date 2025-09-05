K'taka: BJP leader Abdul Azeem urges Banu Mushtaq to turn down Dussehra inauguration invitation

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) BJP leader and former Karnataka Legislative Council member Abdul Azeem has appealed to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to reject the Congress-led government’s invitation to inaugurate the Dussehra festivities, stating that when Hindus have expressed that people of other religions should not inaugurate the celebration, she should not attend.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ on Friday, the former cop-turned-politician said: “The Karnataka government has invited Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dusshera festival, and she has accepted it. However, Hindus in the state have requested that she should not inaugurate the event. This is a Hindu religious festival and should be inaugurated by Hindus... not by people of other religions. Therefore, she must decline the invitation.

“Banu Mushtaq has won the Booker Prize, which is a global award. The world has recognised her through her writings. Lakhs of people have read her book. It is indeed a matter of pride that a Kannada writer has received an international award. But maintaining peace and harmony in Karnataka is our responsibility. Hindus and Muslims in the state must live in harmony.”

Recalling his days in the police service, Azeem said: “For nearly 10 years, I was deployed for security arrangements at Chamundi Temple, Mysore Palace, Vijayadashami, and Ayudha Puja during Dussehra. From that experience, it is clear that Dussehra is a Hindu religious festival. Just as Bakrid and Ramzan are festivals of Muslims, we perform the observances of our own religion.”

He added: “In Hindu scriptures, Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, and Ramayana, Chamundi Devi is mentioned. The victory of Goddess Chamundi over the demon Mahishasura is celebrated as Navaratri. This is a Hindu religious festival. If Muslims participate in inaugurating it, it could hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, create controversies, and even cause enmity between Hindus and Muslims. Therefore, she should not accept the government’s invitation.”

Azeem further suggested: “If the state government truly respects and trusts Banu Mushtaq, it can honour her in the Dussehra programme in some other way. But making her inaugurate the festival is not appropriate.”

He stressed that "not a single Muslim in the state has approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a request that the Dussehra inauguration should be done by a member of the Muslim community".

"Therefore, instead of Banu Mushtaq, the government should select a true religious figure, a distinguished Hindu, a Kannada personality, or someone who has served the nation to inaugurate the Dasara festivities,” he added.

