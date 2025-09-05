Bhagyashree emphasises the importance of "gurus" on Teacher's Day

Mumbai Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, on account of Teachers' Day on September 5, took to her social media account to express gratitude to her teachers. She also shared stills from her movie Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, wherein she essayed the role of a school principal.

She captioned it as, “Jis school ke tum padhte ho, uski mein Principal hoon! (I am the principal of the same school of which you are a student.) #sajnishindekaviralvideo, a film that showed a very different side of me as an actor. The upright principal who would go to any lengths to protect the image of her school… even if it meant being the devil.”

Expressing gratitude to her teachers, she further wrote, “But that apart, I have had the highest regard for teachers, who spend their entire lives laying the foundation, building the values on which our children follow. My own school, @jamnabai.narsee.school, has been and still is an important part of my life. Never forget your gurus, like you never should forget your roots. So here’s wishing all my teachers and those of my children a very Happy Teacher’s Day!” Talking about Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, the movie went on to receive good reviews from critics. It starred Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave and Bhagyashree, amongst others.

Bhagyashree, on account of Onam Ashamsakal on September 4, had shared a beautiful video of herself decked out for the festival. Dressed in a pearl-white saree with a golden border and golden motifs on it, Bhagyashree looked stunning. The actress, through her choice of song selected for the video, paid tribute to Bollywood veteran Rekha. The song “Mann Kyun Behka”, which went on to become a chartbuster, was featured in Rekha's hit movie “Utsav”.

Bhagyashree is set to star in the upcoming movie, Raja Shivaji, set to be directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is slated to release in May 2026.

