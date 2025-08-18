K'taka BJP to approach EC on 'vote fraud' allegations against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday announced that it would approach the State Election Commission regarding allegations of vote-buying by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra made the announcement at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Answering a question on the statement of former senior Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim and on the alleged audio clip of Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, in which he speaks about purchasing votes, Vijayendra said, “There are two issues — one regarding MLA Shivalinge Gowda’s statement and the other regarding C.M. Ibrahim, a close associate of Siddaramaiah. Ibrahim has claimed that votes were purchased in the Assembly election in which Siddaramaiah won by a narrow margin.”

“CM Siddaramaiah won with only 2,000 to 3,000 votes in that crucial Assembly election. The BJP will take up this issue seriously. Maybe by tomorrow or the day after, we will approach the State Election Commission and demand a thorough investigation,” Vijayendra said.

It may be recalled that BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya recently lodged a complaint with the ECI over former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim’s claim that 3,000 votes were bought for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2018.

On Sunday, Lahar Singh urged the Election Commission of India to probe an audio clip allegedly featuring Arasikere Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who claimed that money was distributed in Hassan constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also referred to another purported audio clip in which MLA Shivalinge Gowda is heard speaking, apparently to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, about how much money should be distributed per voter in the Hassan parliamentary seat to ensure the party candidate’s victory.

With the state BJP unit now deciding to approach the State Election Commission, the row over alleged vote-buying is likely to intensify between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka.

Commenting on the state’s finances, Vijayendra alleged that the financial condition of Karnataka has deteriorated so badly that the government is unable to release pensions for freedom fighters. “The government has withheld Rs 4.08 crore in this regard. When we question this, CM Siddaramaiah claims the state economy is vibrant. The financial condition is so pathetic that the government is unable to release money even from the CM’s relief fund. The CM should answer this,” he demanded.

On the Tungabhadra dam issue, Vijayendra said that in August last year, the 19th crest gate broke, causing distress among farmers. “Thousands of cusecs of water meant to be utilised throughout the year went into the sea. The government has not found a permanent solution. Due to this delay, pressure shifted to other crest gates, and now all 33 gates of the Tungabhadra dam need to be replaced immediately,” he underlined.

He further said that farmers in Koppal, Raichur and Ballari districts, who used to cultivate two crops, are now compelled to grow only one crop due to the negligence of the state government and ministers. “Amidst this, Minister Shivraj Tangadgi has blamed the central government. We will raise this issue and question the state government,” he added.

“When crest gate number 19 broke at Tungabhadra dam last year, only a temporary arrangement was made. Afterwards, there was no proper follow-up by the irrigation minister, the district in-charge minister, or the state government. Due to this negligence, all gates are now endangered. The Tungabhadra Board was constituted in 1953, not by a BJP-led government,” Vijayendra pointed out.

“I demand that the state government address this matter urgently. Because of the government’s irresponsibility, farmers are in distress and agitating,” he said.

Last year, the 19th crest gate was washed away resulting in a huge amount of water discharge and a temporary gate was fixed after a week-long operation.

