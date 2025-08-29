KSLTA to host ITF World Junior J30 Tournament in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will host the KSLTA–ITF World Junior J30 Tournament 2025 from August 30 to September 6 at its iconic facilities in Cubbon Park and the Kanteerava Stadium.

This will be the third consecutive year that KSLTA is organising the prestigious junior event. The tournament, open to players aged 18 and below, will feature both Qualifying and Main Draws in singles and doubles.

Qualifying Draw: A 32-player field comprising 26 direct entries and six wild cards. Of these wild cards, three will be allotted by AITA and three by KSLTA. The qualifying will be played over three rounds, with four players advancing to the Main Draw.

Main Draw: Also a 32-player field, with 22 direct entries, four qualifiers, four wild cards, and two special exempts. Wild cards will be shared equally between AITA and KSLTA.

Doubles: A 16-pair draw, featuring 14 direct entries and two wild cards.

In line with KSLTA’s commitment to nurturing local talent, wild cards for both qualifying and main draws will be reserved exclusively for Karnataka players, with priority given to promising players from mofussil centres. For this edition, one main draw wild card has been awarded to Channa Mallikarjuna from Bellary, while in the qualifying draw, S. Jeevith from Mandya and Ishaan Badagi from Belgaum have received entries.

Wild card entries from All India Tennis Association (AITA) are Aadirai K. A. and Riddhi Shinde from the main draw. Vyom Shah, Apoorv Jain, Varad Pol, Tanusshri Maneni Sathesh, Suhani Bhasin, and Hamsika Thumukunta from qualifying draws for boys and girls, respectively.

Schedule:

Qualifying Rounds: August 30–31 at both KSLTA, Cubbon Park, and Kanteerava Stadium.

Main Draw: September 1–6. Singles begin on September 1, while doubles commence on September 2. Main draw matches will be split between the two venues, with all quarterfinals onward staged at KSLTA Cubbon Park.

Seeding for both singles and doubles will be based on the players’ ITF and AITA rankings at the time of the draw.

With participation from talented juniors across the country, the KSLTA–ITF World Junior J30 Bengaluru 2025 promises to be a showcase of the next generation of tennis stars.

