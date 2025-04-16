Kritika Kamra to star in women-led drama by ‘Peepli Live’ director

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra will be seen as one of the leads in an upcoming yet-untitled women-led drama by Peepli Live director Anusha Rizvi.

A source from the production house said, “We are thrilled to bring together such a talented team for this project. The narrative is both powerful and timely, and we believe it will resonate deeply with the audiences.”

The film is being produced by Jio Studios and features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The source added, “The project is set to begin filming this week in Delhi. The cast is currently in the middle of prep workshops in Delhi.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the film delves into a poignant human story that highlights the strength and resilience of its female protagonists. Principal photography commenced earlier this month in the capital and is slated to continue through mid-May.

Born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika gained prominence with her role as Arohi in the popular TV show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai.” She then went on to star in shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan.' The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron,' which was released in 2018. She also appeared in 'For Your Eyes Only' with Pratik Gandhi.

Kritika will next be seen in 'Matka King.' It delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the Matka King.

Talking about "Peepli Live," the satirical black comedy film released in 2010. The film that explores the topic of farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political response.

