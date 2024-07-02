Kritika Kamra describes OTT show ‘Matka King’ as being ‘historically significant’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Matka King', shared her experience of working with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule.

The actress said that working with Nagraj has been a tremendous learning experience for her and described the series as "historically significant" with a gripping narrative.

Nagraj Manjule is renowned for his films like 'Fandry', 'Sairat', and 'Pistulya'.

'Matka King' is inspired by the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that dominated India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The series stars Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King, with Kritika Kamra playing a crucial part in this compelling narrative.

Sharing her experience, Kritika said: "I am incredibly excited to work with Nagraj Manjule, a filmmaker whose work I have deeply admired. Being directed by a National Award-winning director like Nagraj Manjule is an honour and a tremendous learning experience. 'Matka King' offers a rich, layered story that is both gripping and historically significant."

The world of Matka gambling is complex and fraught with danger, and the series aims to bring that reality to life with authenticity and depth.

“After the positive response to my role in 'Bambai Meri Jaan', I'm eager to portray another strong, impactful character in 'Matka King'. Collaborating with Vijay Varma and the rest of the cast has been a rewarding journey, and I believe viewers will be captivated by the intensity and drama of this series," she added.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, the series will soon debut on Prime Video.

