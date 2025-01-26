Kriti Kharbanda suffers from typhoid

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in the movie '14 Phere', is suffering from typhoid. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the update on her health.

She penned a note in her Instagram Story notifying her followers of her health.

She wrote, "Hello all. Little life update. Typhoid has taken over and the last week has been hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days. Send pyaar and gyaan that u think will help".

Earlier, the actress, who is known for ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Guest iin London’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, and others, celebrates 7 years of the release of her movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’. She took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the BTS of the movie as she reminisced about the journey and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans.

The actress wrote in the caption, "To Aarti and Sattu! 7 years of the most amazing team, music, and magic! Thank you for all your love that continues to pour in even today! I am and will be forever grateful! #shaadimainzarooraan".

Fans flooded the comments section with love and nostalgia, celebrating the film's milestone and sharing their favourite moments. The chemistry between Kriti and Rajkummar Rao, along with the film's soulful music, has made ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ a memorable film.

The film, which was released in 2017, has continues to capture the hearts of audiences with its charming storyline and memorable performances. Kriti's portrayal of Aarti and Rajkummar's role as Satyendra, fondly known as Sattu, have left an indelible mark on Bollywood fans.

‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ revolves around the journey of two individuals, Satyendra and Aarti, from being together through a marriage proposal and falling in love; however, their individual decisions and destiny takes them in two different directions.

The film also boasts of the hit track ‘Mera Intkam Dekhegi’.

The film also starred K. K. Raina, Alka Amin, Vipin Sharma, Govind Namdev, Navni Parihar, Nayani Dixit, and Manoj Pahwa.

It was produced by Vinod and Manju Bachchan.

