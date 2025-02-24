Kriti Kharbanda reveals her throat hurts due to this reason

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda used social media to reveal that her throat has been hurting and the reason will leave you in splits.

The diva posted a video on her Instagram stories where she was seen coming out of a dubbing studio. The 'Guest in London' actress was heard saying, "Thanks, I am done with dubbing, two full lines. My throat hurts now", followed by a cute laugh.

Kriti Kharbanda revealed that she traveled for around an hour just to dub for seven minutes. "Travelled an hour. Made it to the studio in this mad traffic. Dubbed for 7 minutes. Took an hour to head back to the other side of town. Now dubbing again!", she captioned the post.

Kriti Kharbanda is currently busy with the second season of the show "Rana Naidu". The latest installment of the popular series will also see Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in crucial roles, along with others. "Rana Naidu" season 2 also marks Kriti Kharbanda's OTT debut.

Elated about her OTT debut, Kriti Kharbanda shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

The original drama, "Rana Naidu" is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime series "Ray Donovan".

In addition to "Rana Naidu" Season 2, Kriti Kharbanda has also been roped in for the edgy neo-noir comic tragedy "Risky Romeo". She will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Singh in her next. Made under the direction of Abir Sengupta, the movie promises a perfect blend of dark humor and eccentric characters.

