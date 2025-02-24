Taiwan defence forces detect massive Chinese presence near its waters

Taipei, Feb 24 (IANS) Taiwan on Monday said that it detected 10 Chinese naval vessels, five military aircraft, and two official ships around its waters between 6 a.m. (local time) on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, reports local media.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defence, three of the five Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone.

The ministry also informed that it tracked two Chinese balloons to the north and over central Taiwan, reports local media outlet Taiwan News.

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe." the Ministry of Defence, Taiwan, posted on X.

The meridian line serves as an unofficial border that separates Taiwan and China. But China refused to accept the existence of the meridian line, and, time and again, crossed it to assert its military influence over the Taiwan Strait.

"As authoritarian states continue to expand, Taiwan will keep working alongside like-minded nations such as Japan and the US, as well as the European Union, to jointly contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity," according to a recent statement by the Office of the President of Taiwan.

During a recent event in Taiwan, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim also emphasised the country's commitment to defending itself and urged its allies and like-minded partners to uphold global peace and prosperity.

"Taiwan is indispensable to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region", she was quoted as saying by Taiwan's leading daily, Taipei Times.

Earlier, while rejecting China's claim over the Taiwan Strait, the country's defence ministry took to social media and posted, "The Taiwan Strait is by no means under Chinese sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbours only reaffirm that the PRC is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.