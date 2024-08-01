Kriti Kharbanda expresses her poetical eloquence on a rainy day

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who will be next seen in ‘Risky Romeo’, is expressing her love for her husband, actor Pulkit Samrat through poetry.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself with her husband. She wrote on the picture: “Neend is coming, neend is going, husband is amazing.”

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat in March this year. As per reports, they specially curated a food menu filled with delicacies from different parts of the country for their guests.

Later, they took to their Instagram accounts and shared a joint post along with a sweet note. The two dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit was last seen in the comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’. Kriti will be next seen in ‘Risky Romeo’ in which she shares the screen with Sunny Singh.

The actress recently completed 15 years in cinema and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the audience and her peers for making the journey memorable.

She wrote at the time: “I've spent the last 15 years, pretty much the majority of my life, being an actor. What started out as a hobby, as a way to pay the bills and be recognised slowly grew into a passion! A passion that I didn't even know existed inside of me.”

Kriti shared that during her journey, she grew as a human being and as an actor.

