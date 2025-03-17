Kriti Kharbanda beats Monday blues with some stunning beach photos

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda decided to kickstart the week with some awe-worthy beach photos.

Posing in red swimwear, the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress was seen having fun on the beach. From playing with the sand to making a heart with hands, Kriti looked mesmerizing in her latest post.

The caption read, "Monday mantra: Soak up the sun, let the sand slip through your fingers, and always—ALWAYS—marry someone who knows your best angles!"

Kriti celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Pulkit Samrat on March 15, 2025.

Commemorating the milestone, the lovebirds shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing their beautiful journey together.

"Our wedding was emo, but life since then has been nothing short of a party! Happy to Us!," Kriti and Pulkit wrote in the caption.

After being in a relationship for five years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Manesar, Haryana in 2024. These two had worked together in films such as "Veerey Ki Wedding", "Pagalpanti", and "Taish".

On the work front, Kriti is all set to make her OTT debut with the second season of the show "Rana Naidu". The sequel will also see Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in key roles, along with others.

Sharing her excitement about her OTT debut, Kriti revealed, "I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

Along with "Rana Naidu" Season 2, Kriti has also been roped in for the forthcoming edgy neo-noir comic tragedy "Risky Romeo". With Sunny Singh as the lead, the project has been directed by Abir Sengupta.

The movie promises a perfect blend of dark humor and eccentric characters.

