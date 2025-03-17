Moscow to participate in Smart Cities India Expo 2025

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A Russian delegation from the Government of Moscow will participate in the Smart Cities India Expo 2025, to be held in New Delhi from March 19 to 21.

The delegation, informed the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, will be led by Sergei Cheremin, a minister of the Government of Moscow and chairman of the Business Council for Cooperation with India.

Smart Cities India Expo is one of the world's largest platforms bringing together leaders in digital technologies, sustainable development, and urban innovation. This year, more than 1200 participants and 350 start-ups are expected to showcase their cutting-edge developments to 55,000 visitors.

Cheremin, who is also the head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the international exhibition.

On March 20, the Moscow delegation will participate in the second 'Smart Cities Forum: Russian-Indian Interregional Cooperation', that will bring together Russian and Indian government officials, as well as leading companies working in the field of information technology and urban infrastructure development.

During his visit, Cheremin will present Moscow's investment opportunities, highlight its sustainable economic growth, and discuss key initiatives aimed at creating a comfortable urban environment, as well as opportunities for international partners.

He is also scheduled to participate as a speaker in a panel session 'The Indian Smart Cities Mission: From Inception to Fruition' and will present Moscow's innovative solutions based on three key principles: technology, comfort and safety.

"Special attention will be given to the themes of green and socially oriented economies, which contribute to efficient use of resources and improved quality of life for citizens. Moscow has already established itself as one of the world's leading smart cities, and participation in Smart Cities India Expo 2025 will serve as an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in digital transformation and urban innovation," stated the Department for External Economic and International Relations.

In addition, Moscow will showcase advanced solutions in digital development of the urban environment, transport infrastructure, eco-technologies and security. The stand of the Government of Moscow will feature innovative developments from leading companies specialising in high technology and urban innovation, including SberCity, VisionLabs, Logos and others. Moscow-based companies will present the latest technologies aimed at improving comfort, safety and sustainable urban development.

The forum is organised by the Government of Moscow, the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, the Embassy of the Russia in India, the Trade Representation of Russia in India, the Business Council for Cooperation with India, ANO 'Moscow Center for International Cooperation', the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia, and the Indian Business Alliance.

"Smart Cities India Expo 2025 will be an important event in developing international cooperation and promoting Moscow's cutting-edge innovations on the global stage. Moscow remains open to dialogue, exchange of experience and implementation of advanced technologies that will shape the future of modern megacities," the department stated.

