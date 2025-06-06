Thug Life U.S. BO Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Nearly Touches $1 Million, Opens Strong!

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated collaboration in Thug Life met with a disastrous response from audiences, who refused to believe what they witnessed. When the duo first made Nayagan, the movie went on to achieve cult status and is still one of the most discussed gangster movies in Indian cinema.

Even though it's extremely difficult to replicate what they did after four decades, fans were expecting a well-made crime drama set in New Delhi, and when that didn't happen, that is when they realized that the two masters of Indian cinema failed to deliver and engage them even on a surface level.

If you throw in AR Rahman, who also tried his best to underdeliver with the background score, Thug Life is one giant mess that audiences across the world will reject in days to come. The same has already started to reflect in the film's box-office collection, as Thug Life managed to mint just Rs.17 crores worldwide in its opening day.

This number is expected to significantly decrease on Friday, and if audiences reject the film, Thug Life could become a loss-making venture for both Raaj Kamal and Madras Talkies. The film's box-office collection shows that out of the Rs.17 crores it managed to earn, Rs.6.65 crores came from overseas collections.

Thug Life's Day 1: North America gross stands at $810,802, which is slightly more than Rs.6 crores. The movie managed to amass $647,008 from just premieres alone, and the Day 1 collections stood at $163,794. If you look at the overall Day 1 number, it looks great, but owing to the negative response, Thug Life will surely struggle at the North American box office.