Rajinikanth's Coolie Trailer Decides Fate of War 2

There is a lot of hype surrounding Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, and the trailer of the film is going to land in a couple of hours. Lokesh Kanagaraj deliberately decided not to release any teaser and go directly with the trailer for Coolie. Fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer release due to Lokesh Kanagaraj's decision.

Coolie has an ensemble cast; while it's true that Rajinikanth will obviously be the center of attention for fans to buy their tickets on the first day, there are other stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and others. Shruti Haasan is also playing a crucial role in the movie.

The fact that Coolie received an A certificate has generated both excitement and doubts among Tamil movie fans, who genuinely hope that Coolie will be the first film to cross the Rs.1000 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Coolie has minimal chances of becoming the first film to cross the Rs.1000 crore mark at the Indian box office, as War 2 presents a formidable challenge on August 14. In terms of hype, it's clearly Coolie who holds a substantial advantage over YRF's spy thriller. However, if Lokesh Kanagaraj fails to impress with the trailer for Coolie, the situation could drastically change.

Owing to the hype surrounding Coolie, even if the trailer is half-good, it's enough for fans to shoulder the rest of the hype for the film, and Lokesh's previous track record indicates warning signs for Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2.