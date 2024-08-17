Kolkata rape-murder case: Bengal Guv slams state govt over law and order collapse

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose ramped up his attacks on the state government for its inability to maintain law and order, describing the situation as bizarre.

In a scathing statement on Friday, he argued that the public is unable to distinguish between criminals and police.

The Governor's remarks came after an unidentified mob vandalised the RG Kar Hospital campus on August 14, causing extensive damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property.

Speaking to the media, Governor Bose said, "The government is primarily responsible for this; there is no law and order in the state."

Governor Bose asserted that public confidence had been severely shaken, accusing authorities of attempting to mislead people by framing the incident as a suicide.

He emphasised the need to correct the administration and properly establish law and order in West Bengal, expressing his concerns about the handling of the vandalism and the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor.

Pointing to the deliberate tampering and destruction of evidence, Governor Bose highlighted the public's dissatisfaction with the police's inaction.

During a visit to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he learned that nursing students had been threatened with rape, describing the scene as humiliating and depressing.

The Governor urged the government to listen to the demands for justice from the youth, stressing their pivotal role in society's future.

He has requested a report on the incident from the government and expressed optimism about the judiciary's role following the case's transfer to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused political rivals of fomenting unrest in Bengal, as the Kolkata Police arrested 25 suspects involved in the vandalism.

Additionally, the CBI summoned four doctors from the hospital amid the ongoing protests over the rape-murder case, which has garnered nationwide attention.

