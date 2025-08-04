KL Rahul’s in-laws, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty celebrate team India’s win straight from Oval stadium

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty celebrated Team India’s thrilling win over England straight from the Oval stadium in London.

On Monday, the father-son duo took to their Instagram handles, and shared a joint post featuring photos and videos from the stadium witnessing the winning moment.

They wrote in the caption, “2 incredible days at The Oval! What a game and what a win! Come on India, always my India”.

Both the actors went to see the match to lend their support to team India’s opener KL Rahul. The cricketer is married to Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Ahan’s sister, Athiya Shetty.

Team India levelled the series against England with the final Test match, as it defeated its opponents by 6 runs.

After legendary pacer Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest for the final test, Siraj took over the reins of the Indian pace attack, and clinched 4 wickets in the first innings. India batted first in the innings, and scored 224 runs before they were all out. Only Karun Nair managed to score a half century from team India as he scored 57 runs from 109 balls.

India lost early wickets in the 1st innings, and continued to struggle with the momentum. While the Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fumbled in the 1st innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put up an impressive performance, Zak scored 64 runs and Ben settled for 43 before they were sent to the pavilion.

Harry Brook emerged as a top scorer for England with 53 runs from 64 balls in the first innings. England gained a lead of 23 runs.

Team India tightened the screws for both its batting line-up and bowling attack in the 2nd innings, and Yashasvi Jaiswal , who had scored just 2 runs in the 1st innings, turned on the beast mode, as he smashed 118 runs from 164 balls in the 2nd innings. His opening partner KL Rahul, could however, only score 7 runs.

This time around, team India also saw three half centuries each from Akash Deep, the Dark Knight of the Indian cricket team across formats - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

India nullified the lead, and went on to score 396 runs in the 2nd innings. England’s opening pair was met with fierce attacks by the Indian pace artillery, Zak Crawley was sent back on 14 runs, as his partner Ben Duckett scored an impressive 54 from 83 balls.

Joe Root and Harry Brook stood up to the occasion with support from Harry Brook as both of them hit tons but were restricted to a narrow margin, as India won the game by 6 runs.

Siraj, who missed his seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the slip cordon, emerged as the leading wicket taker for India in the final test match.

The leveller game serves as a huge morale boost for the new generation Indian test team.

