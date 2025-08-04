Delhi CM Rekha Gupta constitutes panels to formulate excise, EV policies

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday constituted two high-level committees to formulate a transparent and socially secure excise policy and a people-oriented EV policy.

The special committee on excise policy will be headed by Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and the one on EV policy will be chaired by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood.

“Our government is dedicated to the people of Delhi and is continuously taking decisions in public interest,” said CM Gupta.

Earlier addressing the Delhi Assembly, CM Gupta said that Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev were more than just military missions — they embodied the honour and dignity of every Indian household.

She reflected on India’s military achievements, national security strategies, and pivotal decisions in recent history and described the success of these operations as a moment of national pride and paid tribute to the courage and dedication of the Indian armed forces.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his resolute and dynamic leadership, has safeguarded the dignity, honour, and self-respect of Indian women.

She strongly criticised the Opposition, accusing them of consistently neglecting national interest and deliberately working to tarnish the country’s image.

Operation Sindoor, she noted, was a response to the silent suffering of India’s daughters and sisters.

By acting as a courageous father, a compassionate brother, and a resolute national leader, the Prime Minister has upheld the dignity and empowered the spirit of Indian women, she said.

CM Gupta said that Opposition parties, driven by self-interest, have distanced themselves from the nation’s welfare.

“They sympathise with anti-national elements because they see their own reflection in them. They are not inspired by India’s progress — they would rather see the nation held back,” she said.

She recalled that when Operation Sindoor was discussed in Parliament, the opposition raised numerous questions.

“Those who distrust their own military and refuse to believe their own Prime Minister instead place their faith in foreign powers,” she said.

She stressed that the Indian armed forces continue to defend the nation with the same courage and commitment they displayed during the wars of 1965 and 1971.

However, she questioned the lack of political will shown by the previous governments, despite India’s historic military victories.

“Why did our governments return captured territories under pressure after the 1965 war? Why did we accept mediation from the United Nations and the United States? And in 1971, after capturing 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, why were they released unconditionally?” she asked.

The Chief Minister also invoked the Simla Agreement, the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as critical historical references.

She criticised the silence of the Opposition and questioned the “indecisiveness” of past leadership, pointing out that no accountability was ever taken for these matters.

