KJo: No book, podcast can teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a father to twins Roohi and Yash, watched the much-talked about series “Adolescence” and said that no book or podcast can teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the Netflix show that centres on a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller who is arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

Calling the show a “wake up call”, Karan spoke about parenthood in the caption section.

He wrote: “To be a Parent …I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility… No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent …what you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF .. the very best…”

The filmmaker said that children are the embodiment of the soul of the parents.

“What you say , how you say it , what you feel and how you express it … your habits , your behaviour , your ideologies, your politics … EVERYTHING is eventually going to rub off on your child … they are embodiment’s of your soul… you may not realise the reflection but they will mirror you.”

“Adolescence is a wake up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media … I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis … I grew up on books they scroll reels .. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons … the pandemic is NOW! We just don’t see it ….”

He said that the gut wrenching show “Adolescence” is more a mirror to “parenting and social media commentary than anything I have a seen or been impacted by recently.”

“The gaze of perceived masculinity …. The impact of bullying … the turning a blind eye to child habits and patterns … this 4 episode mini series is a blasterclass for Parents. The Technical marvel of 4 ground breaking long shots moved me as a filmmaker but broke me as a parent.”

Talking about raising Roohi and Yash, he added: “I am raising twins … and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more…This is more than a series it’s a forever lesson…I am grateful to the creators of #adolescence and to Netflix! “

