Denzel Washington reveals why he doesn't see himself as a Hollywood actor

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Star Denzel Washington has shared that he sees himself as "a stage actor" who does "films".

Washington said on 'CBS Sunday Morning': "What’s the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I’m from Mount Vernon, so I’m a ‘Mount Vernon actor.’ I don’t know what ‘Hollywood’ means."

He also shared that he sees himself as "a stage actor who does film".

The veteran star explained: "It’s not the other way around. I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film. Movies are a filmmaker’s medium. You shoot it, and then you’re gone and they cut together and add music and do all of that. Theatre is an actor’s medium. The curtain goes up, nobody can help you."

Meanwhile, Washington earlier said that he doesn't watch any of his old films "from start to finish", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The acclaimed actor has starred in a host of big-budget movies during his career, including 'Gladiator II' and 'Training Day' to name a few.

However, he doesn't enjoy seeing himself on the big screen.

He told The Times newspaper: "I watch it so I know what I’m talking about. But I haven’t watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even 'Malcolm X'. All you see is what you did wrong. Also why would you do it anyway?"

The actor starred in 'Malcolm X' in 1992, but he said to be making "some real clunkers" in the subsequent years.

He said: "In life, you learn, earn and then you return - as in give back. So if your life is 90 years long, up until 30 you learn and from 30 to 60 you earn."

"So in that era I was earning. With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house … After 'Malcolm X' I made some real clunkers. Look them up - I won’t say their names."

