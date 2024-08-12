Kit Harington: Before getting sober, I couldn't be proud

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) “Game Of Thrones” star Kit Harington says he is "lucky" to have kicked his addiction issues before becoming a father because he "hated himself" when he was drinking.

"I was so lucky I got sober before having kids ... The very fact that I can be proud of it (being sober) is an achievement. Because before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a …. I'd hate myself,” he told GQ Hype.

“I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud. So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person. "

Harington and Rose Leslie got married in Scotland in 2018, seven years after meeting on the set of “Game Of Thrones”, and they are now parents to a three-year-old son and a 12-month-old daughter.

The actor went on to say that parenting has changed him a lot because it's forced him to become less "self-centred", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I say this with love for myself – I'm quite self-centred. I think I'm a generous person and a loving person (too). But with kids, you just don't get to be self-centred. They strip you of it. And that’s an amazing gift. (Kids) are ultimately completely self-centred. They don't think about anyone else but themselves.

"So your self-centredness just has to park itself. And I think it's the great thing about parenting. At the heart of it, it's the most selfless thing you can do."

