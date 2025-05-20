Kirloskar Industries' net profit drops over 14.5 pc in FY25

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Kirloskar Industries Limited on Tuesday reported a decline of 14.56 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the full financial year ended March 2025 (FY25), with profit falling to Rs 308.22 crore from Rs 360.72 crore in FY24.

Similarly, the consolidated net profit attributed to the owners of the company dropped to Rs 46.8 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 61.2 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

While the company’s sales saw a modest rise of 1.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,747.82 crore in the March quarter, its operating performance weakened.

EBITDA fell 14.3 per cent to Rs 206 crore, compared to Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period. The profit margin also slipped to 11.8 per cent from 13.9 per cent.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, Kirloskar Industries’ net profit declined by 25.6 per cent to Rs 149.09 crore, down from Rs 200.40 crore in the previous financial year.

However, annual sales rose by 3.76 per cent to Rs 6,608.06 crore, compared to Rs 6,368.39 crore in FY24.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Commenting on the results, Kirloskar Industries Executive Director Aditi Chirmule said she was pleased with the company’s overall performance, especially the 4 per cent growth in standalone net profit.

She added that the group’s subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited, achieved 7 per cent growth in topline revenue despite macroeconomic challenges.

Chirmule also mentioned steady progress by their real estate arm, Avante Space Limited, which is moving forward with its second commercial project.

She emphasised that Kirloskar Industries, as a diversified group, remains focused on creating long-term value through strategic planning, operational discipline, and sustainable growth.

The Kirloskar Group is one of India's oldest industrial conglomerates in the engineering sector.

It manufactures a wide range of products including centrifugal pumps, engines, compressors, screw and centrifugal chillers, lathes, and electrical equipment such as electric motors, transformers, and generators.

