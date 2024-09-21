Kiran Rao spills the beans on working with Aamir Khan: ‘ I'm always keen to work with him again’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Renowned Bollywood director Kiran Rao who is currently basking in the success of her 2024 satire-drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has shared on working again with her ex-husband Aamir Khan.

During a special event, when the host asked her about working with Aamir Khan again, she said, “No, we will definitely work together in the future, I don't know in what capacity because I enjoy working with him, you know, he was the producer on this, he found the script. So I'm always keen to work with him again”.

“Whether he's acting, whether he'll produce, I don't know and honestly, I haven't, I feel like I need to focus on the story first and then it'll take its own organic journey. So hopefully we will work together again. She concluded.

For the unversed, Kiran and Aamir collaborated on the 2021 drama film ‘Dhobi Ghat’ which also marked the directorial debut of Kiran Rao. The film featured Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra in the lead roles.

Kiran also shared about the reaction of the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to her film. Kiran said, “Well, he actually had already loved the film, which is why he did the screening for the Supreme Court staff and many of the justices and judges and he actually loved the film so much that he wrote to us and said that, you know, we would like to screen the film for the entire Supreme Court staff and justices if we would be happy to send the film and maybe we could come and, you know, engage with them in a post-screening conversation”.

Kiran continued, “So it was a huge honor for us, I mean, just getting that call from him was a very, very big honor. I was very delighted, he's such a humble and such a thoughtful person, he you know, reached out, we talked about the film, but also he made very sure that we are very comfortable coming to Delhi, you know, through the screening, took personal care of us”.

It was wonderful because he really felt that the film had issues which need to be engaged with across the board in a much wider platform, not just as entertainment, but also to open up more conversations on gender parity, gender equality. So it was lovely actually engaging with that. She concluded.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

–IANS

ays/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.