King releases R&B track 'Still The Same', promises something new waiting to be discovered

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and rapper King, who has released his second song titled 'Still The Same' from his album 'Monopoly Moves', said there is something new waiting to be discovered every time one listens to it.

The two-minute 54-second video 'Still The Same' is an energetic and fresh rap, hip-hop track, which is in collaboration with singer Abhijay Sharma. The moody R&B and rap track delves into encapsulating themes of emotional detachment.

It is a contrast to King's previous release and features a minimalist production by Abhijay.

Talking about the song, King, who recently walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival said, " 'Still the Same' is a song with layers. There's something new waiting to be discovered with every listen. It's an experience I can't wait for fans to dive into'."

"Working with Abhijay was thrilling, we poured our hearts and hustle into this song, and it set the bar high for the rest of the album. 'Monopoly Moves' (MM) is more than just music, it's a movement," he added.

The lyrics of the song deal with the struggles of moving on from past relationships, delivered with King's signature honesty. Abhijay's catchy hooks and King's heartfelt words create a reflective and emotional listening experience.

The music video is directed by Akhilesh Vats. Sung, written and composed by King and Abhijay, 'Still The Same' is streaming and available on King's YouTube page.

