King reflects on success, wealth, challenges of fame in new track ‘Way Bigger’

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King, who is known for tracks like 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' and 'Maan Meri Jaan', released a new track titled 'Way Bigger' on Friday.

This is the third track from his highly anticipated album, 'Monopoly Moves'.

The track features a soulful and atmospheric backdrop, presenting a stark contrast to the earlier songs from the album: the playful 'Goat Shit' and 'Still the Same', which explored emotional detachment.

Talking about the song, King said: “ ‘Way Bigger’ feels like a personal excavation. It digs into the struggles and dreams that shaped who I am today. Sharing this song feels vulnerable but also incredibly liberating. It's a reminder that chasing what feels 'Way Bigger' is worth the risk."

Produced by his longtime collaborator Jaz, the song sees King reflecting on his successes and wealth while acknowledging the challenges that come with fame. It delves into past struggles, relationships, and aspirations.

'Way Bigger' is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King's YouTube page.

Earlier, his viral hit 'Bumpa' featuring Jason Derulo became a massive success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.