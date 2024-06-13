Kia India exports over 2.5 lakh vehicles since 2019

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has surpassed 250,000 vehicle exports from the country since 2019.

The company has shipped 255,133 units internationally to over 100 markets from its Anantapur manufacturing facility, it said in a statement.

“The success of our ‘Made in India’ vehicles internationally shows our commitment to quality. While our focus is on the domestic market, we plan to keep our exports steady this year,” said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

The Seltos model was the major contributor, accounting for 59 per cent (149,952 units) of the company’s overall overseas dispatches.

Sonet and Carens models followed in second and third places, contributing 34 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Kia India is one of the key export hubs for the Kia corporation. However, in recent years, the company has focused more on selling its cars in the domestic markets and is now going to make 90% of products for India from this year.

A few of the major markets for Kia India exports include South Africa, Chile, Paraguay and Latin America.

Kia’s Anantapur plant commenced production around five years ago.

