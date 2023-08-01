Khushi Dubey's fitness mantra is all about 'Yoga, dancing, nutritious diet'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Khushi Dubey has opened up on her fitness regime, saying she believes in simple basic exercises, like yoga and dancing to maintain her flexibility and stamina.

Khushi is currently seen as Chikki Sharma in the romantic thriller 'Aashiqana' season four.

Talking about her diet and workout routine, Khushi shared: "I maintain my flexibility and stamina because I really need that in the action sequences. Chikki as a character has been a cop and she is very mobile, into solving cases and does a lot of action sequences and dances as well."

"So to keep that up, I've been doing yoga and dancing. Simple basic exercises that keep the body mobile so that it doesn't go stiff. My exercise routine is usually incorporated on the sets, especially during action scenes and other intense moments," she said.

Khushi further said that diet is very important for the physique and health. "I maintain a very nutritious diet for myself, I avoid all junk foods, and I try drinking a lot of water."

'Aashiqana' season four deals with bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore. As the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora's box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse. While, Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

The series also features Himani Shivpuri, Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, 'Aashiqana 4' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

