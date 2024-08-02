'Khel Khel Mein' director Mudassar Aziz on clash with 'Stree 2': It's not us against them'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The director of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Khel Khel Mein', Mudassar Aziz, has talked about the box-office clash with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' and emphasised the importance of working together to make the industry thrive, especially during a festive weekend.

'Khel Khel Mein', which stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, will be released on August 15, the same day as 'Stree 2.'

Speaking at the trailer launch event at PVR Juhu in Mumbai on Friday, Mudassar said: "We are all part of Hindi cinema. A festive weekend is coming, and I don't view it as us against them. That's not how I see this."

"I love Amar Kaushik (the director of 'Stree 2'), and I have great respect for his work. I want both our films to do well. I want Hindi films to do well. We have to work hard enough to make our industry prosper. When a festive weekend like that comes, we should come and ask our audiences to join us," Mudassar shared.

The trailer of 'Khel Khel Mein' ends with a shout-out to 'Stree 2', featuring the tagline "Stree aur Purush dono dekhein."

Talking about this, Mudassar added: "I gave them a shout-out. If you see the last slate of my trailer, it says, 'Stree aur Purush dono dekhein'. It's my way of calling out to Amar and saying, let's have a great weekend at the box office. Let's all do well, because that's what Hindi cinema needs."

With its stellar cast and a storyline that blends quirky humour with relatable emotions, 'Khel Khel Mein' aims to redefine the genre and captivate audiences of all ages.

A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, 'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

The film will be released on August 15.

